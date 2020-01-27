City to Purchase 20 Electronic License Plate Readers to Aid Law Enformcement

By George Slaughter

Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz said his department essentially added 20 new police officers through a Katy City Council-approved purchase of 20 electronic license plate readers Monday night.

Diaz said the readers are to help police share information with neighboring cities and counties. They would capture license plate information and are advanced enough to identify vehicle makes and colors. Diaz said the readers would be installed in business areas around the city. He said the readers would be operational within 4-6 weeks.

The readers cost $2,000 per unit, totaling $40,000, but Diaz said in a memo to the council that the additional $6,000 requested allows flexibility should there be a need for three additional readers.

Diaz said the $46,000 cost will be funded by the police department budget by eliminating one vacant for position for a police officer which provides a savings of approximately $55,000.

In response to a question from Ward A Council Member Frank Carroll, Mayor Bill Hastings said the readers were not a revenue-generating tool for the city.

“These are not to be confused with a revenue source,” Mayor Bill Hastings said. “These are not the red-light cameras.”

Katy Market Days Approved

The council Monday approved street closure requests for the Katy Market Days, which set for the third Saturday of March, and for May through November. The Market Day and Car Show is set for April 18. The Monthly Market Day and Special Evening events are set for April 25 and August 20. The 2020 Katy Old Fashioned Christmas Festival is set for December 5.

Setting the dates is not a high-attention item on the council agenda, but the Katy Market Days are important for downtown Katy and the businesses there.

“Katy Market Days envisions what the city wants downtown to be,” Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris said. “it’s an organization of downtown business owners and they’re keeping that small-town tradition of Katy alive and the city decided to support them. Downtown is a top priority for the city.”

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: