Sen. Cruz on ‘Justice’ With Judge Jeanine: On Monday, White House’s Defense Should Lay out the Facts for the President’s Innocence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After months of attacks from House Democrats, the President’s defense team was finally given a chance on Saturday to lay out the President’s case. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, appeared on Fox News’ ‘Justice’ with Judge Jeanine Pirro, where he discussed his top takeaways from the defense’s opening arguments and what he expects to happen during the trial next week.

On the White House defense team, Sen. Cruz outlined his hopes for their case moving forward:

“Today the President’s lawyers, I think, did an effective job of pointing out just how selective [the House Managers’] quotations were from the record and how much they left out.

“I’ve got to tell you, what I’m really looking forward to is Monday. On Monday, starting at 1 p.m., we’re going to come back for the trial and the President’s lawyers are going to present the principle defense. And what I really hope to hear from them is a substantive defense on the merits that lays out the case on the facts for the President’s innocence.”

Sen. Cruz went on to describe the critical error the House Managers made in making the investigation into Bursima central to their case:

“The House Managers laid out the proposition that it was baseless, that it was fraudulent, that it was phony, that there was no basis whatsoever to seeking an investigation into Burisma. The complete and total answer is there was overwhelming evidence of corruption.

“And a President is always justified, in fact, has a responsibility to investigate corruption. The fundamental argument that disposes of this case, that makes clear the President did nothing that is impeachable, is he has the authority to investigate corruption. And the House Managers, they’ve opened a door to Hunter Biden to testifying. And they’ve made his testimony, not only relevant, but critical.”

When asked about witnesses, Sen. Cruz said:

“Look, I don’t think there’s any need for additional witnesses. I think we have more than enough to reject these Articles on the merits because they haven’t proven their case.”

Finally, Sen. Cruz reaffirmed his expectation that the President will be acquitted in the Senate:

“Rather than dismiss the case, I think we will go to judgement and we will acquit the President. Which means we’ll stand up and vote ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ on each of the articles. I think it’s a much better outcome for the President and the country for him to be acquitted. Not dismiss and throw the case out, but reach final judgement and find the President not guilty. That’s going to be the end of this, because the House Managers haven’t met the constitutional standard of proving high crimes or misdemeanors.”

