Houston’s 7th Annual Homeschool Family Expo to take place March 9 in Spring, TX

SPRING, TX – January 25, 2020 – WoodlandsMommy.com is planning its 7th annual Homeschool Family Expo for Houston & suburban areas, featuring dozens of homeschool-related exhibitors, an engaging family social hour, Chick-fil-A concessions, and a Spring Break Jamboree with live entertainment and activities. The event will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am – 4pm at the Klein ISD Multipurpose Center, 7500 FM 2920 Rd., Spring, TX. Admission is free and open to the public.

The goal of the Homeschool Family Expo is to bring current and prospective homeschoolers together with the growing number of businesses who offer products, services, classes, and programs that service the needs of homeschooling families.

“We’re excited to see homeschooling growing so dramatically in our community, and each year we look forward to providing parents with the information and resources they need to have successful homeschooling experiences,” says Karen Logan, Editor-in-Chief of WoodlandsMommy.com and founder of the Homeschool Family Expo. “Also, in the past, our Expo guests have made meaningful connections with other homeschool families during this event. They appreciate the camaraderie, and they walk away feeling newly energized for their homeschooling journey.”

Those attending the 7th Annual Homeschool Family Expo will find a wealth of information regarding local academic classes, extracurricular activities, and field trips for homeschoolers; options for sports; exhibitors offering everything from wellness and holistic services to dual credit college courses; a Student Commerce Fair of 50+ student-run “stores”; entertainment; concessions; a mini book fair, and more.

The Homeschool Family Expo is presented in part by National Youth Theater, Extraordinary Education, YMCA Camp Cullen, and Classical Conversations. Families, students, and business sponsors interested in attending and/or participating in the Expo should visit www.HomeschoolFamilyExpo.com or call 832-443-7291.