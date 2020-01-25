On Thursday February 6th, 2020, Nottingham Country Garden Club (NCGC) will feature a panel of members discussing “Spring Gardening Topics”.

Meet and greet time begins at 9:30 am and the program will start at 10:00 am, followed by the NCGC meeting. Please join us at the Municipal Utility Building #81 at 805 Hidden Canyon Drive in Katy 77450. For more information please see our website: http://www.ncgctx.org. We welcome all people interested in gardening and gardening related areas from West Houston and the Katy area. You do not have to live in Nottingham Country to belong to our group.