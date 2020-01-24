The Houston Symphony Brings The Music Of Whitney Houston To Jones Hall May 9th

HOUSTON (Jan. 23, 2020) – The Houston Symphony announced a one-night-only special performance, The Music of Whitney Houston, May 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available at houstonsymphony.org.

The program celebrates the music of the iconic superstar, remarkable performer, and soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The evening’s program includes the greatest hits from Whitney Houston like “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know?,” and the instantly recognizable “I Will Always Love You.”

Returning guest conductor Brent Havens leads the evening of hits with guest vocalist Amanda Cole, who makes her Houston Symphony debut in the program. Cole, who was formerly a member of the R&B vocal group En Vogue, interprets Houston’s extraordinary songs.

The Music of Whitney Houston takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston’s Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

MUSIC OF WHITNEY HOUSTON

Thursday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Brent Havens, conductor

Amanda Cole, vocalist

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2019–20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America’s leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony’s four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching more than 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, Telarc, Virgin Classics, and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.