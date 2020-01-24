Katy ISD to Hold Public Forum for Naming of Elementary #43  

KATY [January 24, 2020] – During the Katy Independent School District January Board meeting, the Naming Advisory Committee for Elementary #43 recommended to the Board of Trustees that the new school be named after Katy ISD’s former district architect and planner, Peter McElwain.

Mr. McElwain represents a long history in Katy ISD and has an excellent reputation throughout the District and community. In 1998, he joined the District and assumed responsibility for all facility related matters including planning, design, construction, property acquisition, maintenance, operations and energy management. At the time, Katy ISD had a student enrollment of 28,000 students and was on the verge of tremendous growth. McElwain developed a streamlined process that enabled the District to keep pace with the growth, while ensuring an outstanding learning environment for every student. He hired and worked with a talented and dedicated team to plan, design and construct 25 elementary schools, nine junior highs and six high schools, along with several comprehensive renovations and additions at existing campuses. He also led the Katy ISD Facilities and Planning Department in opening up several education support and administrative facilities.

Community members are invited to a public forum to provide input regarding the proposed name.

Thursday, January 30

Katy ISD Education Support Complex

Board Room

6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494

6 – 7 p.m.

Elementary #43 will be located at 6631 S. Greenwood Orchard Drive in the Elyson subdivision. This elementary school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the District that are experiencing fast growth.