Katy ISD Taylor High Invites Community to 40th Anniversary Celebration  

KATY [January 22, 2020] – It was Monday, November 26, 1979, when the doors of Taylor High School (THS) opened for the very first time to welcome students to Katy Independent School District’s second high school. Those students began their school year at Katy High, but it was during the Thanksgiving break that teachers, staff and the community came together to ensure every classroom, hallway, the cafeteria and gym area was ready for the start of a new legacy, found on the eastern section of the District.

Katy ISD named the school after James Edgar Taylor who retired as superintendent in 1978, after serving in this role for 31 years. In October 1980, the Athletic Booster Club presented the school with its mascot, a white mustang named Colonel. Throughout these 40 years, the campus has undergone some renovations, which include adding a ninth-grade center and a performing arts center. Yet THS still maintains its charm and history throughout its hallways. Today students can admire the Compass Rose, which symbolizes the Mustang’s guiding function as well as its Hall of Honor which consists of several alumni who have made significant contributions to their field, profession and society in general.

What: James E. Taylor 40th Anniversary Celebration

Where: Taylor High School

20700 Kingsland Blvd.

Katy, TX 77450

When: Sunday, January 26, 2020

2 p.m.

Event – Performing Arts Center

Refreshments – Main Commons

