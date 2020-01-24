SAVE THE DATE

FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020

6:30 – 11 P.M.

Omni Houston Hotel at Westside

13210 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77079

All proceeds from Gatsby’s GROOVE will benefit the Foundation’s

Inspiring Imagination teacher grants awarded May 2020.

Roaring 20’s or Cocktail Attire

JOIN OUR SPONSORS

*New This Year – Be Our Guest Teacher Sponsor

Host six Katy ISD teacher grant recipients at your table of eight.

Title Sponsor

Premier Duet

Dinner

Reception/Pre-Party

After Party

Wine/Spirit Pull

Charleston Seating

Photo Booth

Fox Trot Seating

Chris & Amy Scarborough

Shimmy Seating

Adopt-A-Grant

Prosperity Bank

Casino Table

Huckabee Architects

Build-A-Grant

Terra Associates, Inc.

Katy ISD Education Foundation 281.396.6031 foundation@katyisd.org

www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD teachers and students to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us in helping extraordinary teachers create extraordinary classroom experiences visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org. The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for which contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law.