Christian Brothers Automotive Earns Parking Spot on  Entrepreneur Magazine’s 41st Annual Franchise 500® List 

Automotive Franchise Ranked Within Top Automotive-Repair and Maintenance Services for Third Consecutive Year

HOUSTON – Christian Brothers Automotive announced today that it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list for the third year in a row. The list, considered the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking, rated Christian Brothers Automotive #5 in the “Repair and Maintenance Services” section within the “Automotive” category and #261 overall.

The recognition received by Christian Brothers Automotive highlights the expansion made by the company in 2019. An addition of more than 19 new locations last year brings the brand’s total number to more than 200 locations across 30 states across the United States.

“2019 was a record year of franchise growth for us. We’re honored to receive this ranking by Entrepreneur, and as we look back over the last year, we are excited to build upon this investment,” said Donnie Carr, president of Christian Brothers Automotive. “We look forward to pursuing further opportunities for growth in 2020 and have set a larger growth goal than ever before to sign 36 new agreements in 2020. We cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for our franchise system.”

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin’ that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they’re forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needs — because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive.”

Founded in Houston, Texas in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully changed the way customers think about the auto service experience. From the waiting room environment of each shop, which feels more like a well-appointed family room in a home, to the hassle-free interaction with shop owners and managers, Christian Brothers Automotive provides customers with an informative and comforting assurance.

Ideal franchisees are highly-driven individuals who will embrace the support and resources of a franchise system to push their bottom line. Prospects should also have extensive team leadership experience at a management level as well sales experience, with a record of continued career advancement and upward mobility. Individuals interested in owning a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise should be good financial stewards who have a minimum net worth of $250,000 and a minimum liquidity of $85,000. Christian Brothers Automotive is a proud partner of the VetFran program. Approved candidates receive 10% off of the total franchise fee.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Christian Brothers Automotive’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Christian Brothers Automotive in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

For more information about the Christian Brothers Automotive franchise opportunity, visit http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission “To glorify God, by loving your neighbor as yourself”, Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith, honesty and trust, which have proven to be clear differentiators in the competitive auto services and repair industry, a $380 billion sector in the U.S. economy. With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location, which opened in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 200 locations in 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care services including upkeep, maintenance, and repair. For information about franchising with Christian Brothers Automotive, visit http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com.