Registration Opens for Jordan Ranch Summer Camps

(Fulshear, Texas – Jan. 22, 2020) Jordan Ranch will host a series of engaging sports and activity camps for children ages 5 and up this June and July.

Registration is now open for the camps, which will teach kids to cook like master chefs, craft under the sea and hone their soccer skills. Camps will take place at The Shed, 30757 Jordan Crossing Boulevard, and are open to the public.

“I think we have put together some very unique opportunities for fun,” said Solomon Delaney, Director of Fun for Jordan Ranch. “Local organizations such as Cook Learn Grow, Juventus Academy Houston, eKids and Arts CCP are known for offering creative camps that go beyond what is traditionally available to children over the summer.”

Jordan Ranch will host four Cook Learn Grow cooking camps. Two camps will be held June 8-12. From 9 a.m.-noon, kids ages 7-9 can up their baking game during the “United We Bake Camp.” Tweens ages 10-13 can try their hand at creating tarts, cupcakes and meringues from 1-4 p.m. at the “Baking 102” camp.

Kids ages 7-9 will learn about the power of food and make recipes fit for champions, from 9 a.m.-noon July 6-10 at “Celebrating the Olympics!” camp. From 1-4 p.m. July 6-10, kids ages 10-13 will experience a week of challenges and showdowns worthy of a “Master Jr. Chef.”

All Cook Learn Grow camps are $275 per camper. Space is limited. Camps can accommodate children with nut allergies.

Budding computer programmers and engineers will build robots, simple machines and more at eKids camps. Kids ages 5-7 can attend the Robotics & Coding 1 camp from 1-4 p.m. June 15-19. From June 20-24, they will master the intricacies of machines with Legos in a Budding Engineers camp. Camps are $150 per camper per session.

Kids ages 8-12 are challenged to think outside the box during a Robotics & Coding 2 camp where they will learn to design, build and program awe-inspiring robots using LEGO and VEX robotics June 15-19 from 1-4 p.m. The week of July-20-24 will be dedicated to Master Builders ready to create a Lego BB-8 among other fascinating projects. Camps are $150 per kid, per session. To register phone 832-326-7114 or email Info@Ekidshub.

Artistic children can paint, craft and tie-die their way through a week of ocean-themed projects courtesy of ARTs CCP. The week-long session takes place June 29-July3. Camps will be divided into two age groups — 5-8 and 9-14. Children can attend half days from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $195 per person or full days from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for $285.

Soccer loving kids ages 7-12 can train with top-notch coaches from Juventus Academy Houston 9-11:30 a.m. June 1-5 and July 13-17. Juventus is the most successful team in the history of Italian soccer. Kids will practice drills and tactics as well as enjoying a movie and trivia day. Cost is $139 per camper, per session.

In addition to the on-site camps, young Jordan Ranch residents enjoy a number of resident-only activities designed especially for them. Homes in Jordan Ranch are priced from the $190,000s.

About Jordan Ranch

Jordan Ranch, a project of Johnson Development Corp., is a 1,350-acre development in Fulshear one mile from Interstate 10 and near the Grand Parkway. The development will be home to 2,800 families who will enjoy community waterways, greenbelts, parks, trails and a recreation center offering swimming and more. Retail and an on-site school are included in the Jordan Ranch master plan. For more information, visit www.jordanranchtexas.com.

