Grow Your Own – Starts February 15, 2020!

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Fort Bend County, along with the Fort Bend

County Master Gardeners, present a six-class program on creating a productive edible garden in the home landscape. Participants will learn how to start a garden, the keys to success, what to plant and when, and how to reap the benefits of year-round food production in Fort Bend County. All classes will combine indoor and outdoor lessons.

2020 Saturday Class Schedule:

February 15th Edible Garden Planning

March 21st Warm Season Vegetables

April 18th Vegetable Pests & Diseases

September 19th Cool Season Vegetables

October 17th Fruit Trees

November 14th Composting

Please register in advance. Choose individual classes at $15 per class or enroll in the entire series for $60, a 33% savings. To ensure enrollment confirmation, full series registrations are due by February 13. Individual class registrations are due two days prior to each class date. If you are unable to preregister, you will be able to register at the door the day of the class.

Class Location and Time: Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1330 Band Road, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Sign-in will be at 8:30 a.m. and classes will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

For information on each class, to register online, or to download a registration form please visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/grow-your-own/ or contact Brandy Rader at (281) 342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who assist the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Fort Bend County in conducting research-based horticulture education and outreach.