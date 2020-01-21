The Goddard School in Katy will be hosting their annual Science Fair!

On Thursday, January 23rdThe Goddard School in Katy will be hosting their annual Science Fair! Little ones will participate in S.T.E.A.M-centric experiments (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in the realm of subjects ranging from botany to physics to chemistry—fairly impressive for preschoolers 😊 The fun, hands-on S.T.E.A.M activities promote creativity, imagination and the love of learning for all sciences.

In Katy, special experiments include erupting volcano with poprocks, butterfly garden building, slime making and more!