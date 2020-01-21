The Goddard School in Katy will be hosting their annual Science Fair!

On Thursday, January 23rd , The Goddard School in Katy will be hosting their annual Science Fair! Little ones will participate in S.T.E.A.M-centric experiments (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in the realm of subjects ranging from botany to physics to chemistry—fairly impressive for preschoolers 😊 The fun, hands-on S.T.E.A.M activities promote creativity, imagination and the love of learning for all sciences.

In Katy, special experiments include erupting volcano with poprocks, butterfly garden building, slime making and more!