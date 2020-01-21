Katy ISD Seeks Community Members for Bond Advisory Committee  

KATY [January 20, 2020] – At Monday evening’s Board meeting, Katy ISD Trustees approved the formation of a Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) to explore current and future campus and facility needs, as well as develop a November 2020 bond package should the group determine one is needed.

The Katy area has seen intense growth in the past two decades, largely due to the success of its school district. This past year, Katy ISD was ranked the number one school district in the Houston area by Niche, received an “A” letter grade from the Texas Education Agency, and named the Advanced Placement Large School District of the Year by the College Board. In result, families are moving to the District in droves, leading to a projected enrollment of more than 100,000 students by 2027, making Katy ISD the second fastest growing school district in Texas, with the majority of this growth taking place in its northwest quadrant.

The bond committee that will review these issues, along with districtwide needs, will begin meeting this April. An application to serve on the Katy ISD Community Advisory Bond Committee will open on February 3, 2020 and can be found on the Katy ISD Bond webpage.

The Committee structure is designed to be accessible to the entire community. It is comprised of a 150-member decision-making group consisting of parents, business owners, senior citizens, students, partner institutions, professional and civic organizations, and other community members. Individuals who are unable to serve on the committee are encouraged to observe committee deliberations in-person by participating in the “gallery” section of the meetings — a section reserved for those who wish to listen to committee presentations and discussions.

Individuals interested in serving on the Committee should meet the following criteria:

Current resident living within the District boundaries Attend a minimum of 10 Committee meetings held from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Commit to sharing and presenting information about the Committee process and outcomes with organizations and/or networks with which they are affiliated

The deadline to submit an application to serve on the Committee is February 17th.

Photo Gallery of the 2017 Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC)

Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Ted Vierling, presenting at tonight’s meeting.

Growth Chart – Katy ISD