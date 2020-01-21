Katy ISD Names New Principal for Creech Elementary  

KATY [January 20, 2020] – Starting tomorrow, Sally Gupton, a well-known and familiar face around Katy Independent School District’s Sue Creech Elementary (SCE) will serve as the newly appointed campus principal. During tonight’s Board of Trustees monthly meeting, board members unanimously approved Gupton to lead the Creech Comets.

Gupton began her teaching career in Fort Bend ISD in 1999 as a seventh and eighth-grade teacher at Macario Garcia Middle School and as a fifth-grade teacher at Meadows Elementary. From 2006 to 2010, she stepped into a new role, as Elementary Science Helping Teacher in the Curriculum and Instruction Department in Fort Bend ISD. Gupton joined the Katy ISD family in 2010 as a Science Instructional Facilitator for the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. The next year, she transferred to Golbow Elementary to serve as an English as a Second Language (ESL) Instructional Support Specialty Teacher (ISST). In 2013, Gupton was named assistant principal at Creech Elementary. She was also a crucial part of providing a smooth transition for Creech students, who were displaced from their school due to Hurricane Harvey flooding.

Gupton received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston in Clear Lake.