Fort Bend County Libraries Launches New “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” Initiative               

Fort Bend County Libraries is proud to announce the launch of its “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge beginning February 2, 2020.

Part of a nationwide initiative, this ongoing program encourages reading to newborns, toddlers, and preschoolers to foster a love of books and prepare them for school.

“Studies have shown that children who are read to at an early age will be better prepared to learn,” says Susan King, Youth Services Coordinator for the library system. “Children who have been read to from birth will have heard more than 30 million words by age three and have a significantly larger vocabulary by age six, which is often an early indicator of future academic success.”

“Studies have also shown that reading with your child provides a great opportunity for bonding. Reading together is fun and will create life-long memories for both of you,” adds King.

The 1,000-book goal is not as daunting as one would think. If a child is read just one book every night, he/she will have heard 1,095 books in just three years! Even if children sign up at age three or four, they can still meet their goal before kindergarten.

Books that are read over and over count each time they are read. Books can be from the library or from home. Even books read at Story Time count!

Parents can register their child by going to the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), clicking on the red “Youth” block, and using the link for the Beanstack app to sign up. The link will be available starting February 2. Easy-to-use reading logs will be available, and virtual badges can be earned along the way. Incentives will be awarded upon registration and at the 500- and 1,000-book marks.

All children from birth through the time when they enter kindergarten are eligible to participate. The program is self-paced, so it can take anywhere from a few months to a few years to complete.

There is no charge to participate in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734, or the library branch nearest you.