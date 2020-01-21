Coach Mike Rabe Selected to Lead Jordan High Warrior Football Program  

KATY [January 20, 2020] – The finishing touches are taking place at Katy Independent School District’s newest high school, Jordan High (JHS), and that includes the naming of their new head football coach and athletic coordinator. Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski has officially named Mike Rabe to the position, highlighting his experience as a perfect fit for the high school that’s set to open for the 2020-21 school year. A familiar face in Katy ISD, Coach Rabe has spent the last four years in this role at Mayde Creek High School (MCHS).

Coach Rabe began his new position on Tuesday, January 14, after finishing his fifth season with the MCHS Rams, where he led the team to the area round of the 2019 state football playoffs, resulting in the most successful season in 22 years. As the MCHS campus athletic coordinator, Rabe’s leadership was instrumental in dramatically improving win totals across all campus athletic programs. His passion for working with students and promoting success, not just on the football field, but in the classroom, has earned him various recognitions that include: District 19-6A Coach of the Year (2019), Dave Campbell 6A Coach of the Week (2019) and a two-time recipient of the Houston Touchdown Club Sportsmanship Award (2016 and 2017).

Rabe began his head coaching career in 2006 at Ganado High School, where the football team advanced to the state semi-finals in 2008 and 2009 and all other team sports at the school qualified for the state playoffs. In 2010, Rabe moved to Waco Connally High School. As head coach, he led the program to its first winning season in six years (2011). During his four years at the high school, participation numbers doubled in all athletic programs and the football team won a district title in 2013 and advanced to the area round of the state playoffs in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, Coach Rabe, his wife Teri and his two daughters, Kena and Kyla, moved to the Katy ISD area when he joined the MCHS family.Congratulations to Coach Rabe in his new endeavor with the Jordan High School Warriors!