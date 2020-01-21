Cinco Ranch Branch Library To Present “Intro To Ms Excel” Series               

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a series of classes in February on using Microsoft Excel 2016. The classes are free, and participants may attend individual sessions or the whole series.

“MS Excel 2016 Survival Basics” will take place on Thursday, February 6, from 10:15 to 11:15 am, in the Computer Lab. Learn the basics of using this spreadsheet software program, which features calculation tools that are helpful for financial and statistical needs.

“MS Excel 2016: Charts & Pivot Tables” will take place on Thursday, February 20, from 10:15 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab. This class will focus specifically on using the chart and pivot table functions of this spreadsheet software program.

“MS Excel 2016: Formulas” will take place on Thursday, February 27, from 10:15 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab. This class will focus specifically on using the formula functions of this spreadsheet software program.

The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.