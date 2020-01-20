The Rotary Club of Houston’s 52nd Annual Distinguished Citizen Award Gala will be taking place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at The St. Regis Houston, 1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA.

The Rotary Club of Houston will honor David. S. Wolff, chairman and president of Wolff Companies, as its 2020 Distinguished Citizen, recognizing his contributions to the growth and beautification of Houston, as well as his extensive civic and community involvement, including the West Houston Association; the Houston Parks Board; the Houston Grand Opera; the Greater Houston Partnership; and METRO (the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County).

The Distinguished Citizen Award is presented annually to a leading Houston citizen exhibiting high ideals, leadership and philanthropy in addition to Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

Former Houston Mayor Bill White will serve as the Honorary Chair.

Event Details:

Guests will enjoy dinner service by St. Regis Houston as well as music and entertainment throughout the evening.

Prices:

Tickets start at $325. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact administrator@RotaryHouston.org

https://www.rotaryhouston.org/SitePage/2020-distinguished-citizen-award-dinner