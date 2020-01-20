Sen. Cruz: From the Dark Cells of a Birmingham Jail to the Steps of the Lincoln Memorial – Dr. King’s Vision Transformed America

Releases video commemorating life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released the following video in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this Monday, January 20

In the video, Sen. Cruz said:

“Today we celebrate Martin Luther King. In my office, I have the busts of three transformative heroes: a bust of Winston Churchill, a bust of Ronald Reagan, and a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All three fought for freedom, understood the power of words, and vision, and the power of speaking truth.

“Dr. King urged America to honor its ‘sacred obligation’ and he advocated for our inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And he courageously called on his fellow Americans, ‘to lift our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.’ Dr. King inspired men and women across the country and around the world.

“He appealed to the soul of our nation and asked us to have ‘the courage to face the uncertainties of the future,’ ‘as we continue our forward stride toward the city of freedom.’

“From the dark cells of a Birmingham jail to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial – Dr. King spoke courageously and humbly he spoke out against inequality, against injustice. And his vision transformed America.

“As we today honor the memory of Dr. King – of Reverend King – may we never forget our responsibility to pursue truth and justice as he did, and to work together to secure the blessings of liberty for every single American.”

Watch the full video here.