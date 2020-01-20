Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery Breaks Ground

(Houston, TX – Jan. 20, 2020) Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery and Kitchen broke ground in a small ceremony Friday, launching construction of what will be the largest winery in Southeast Texas.

The Bonarrigo family — owners and operators of Messina Hof Wine Cellars, Inc. — alongside Johnson Development team members and local dignitaries toasted the start of construction, which is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete.

“We are very excited about the Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery,” said Jerry Ulke, General Manager of Harvest Green, which is located in Richmond. “The Bonarrigos’ plans for the winery perfectly align with our vision to create a community that values our natural resources and wants a closer connection to Mother Nature.”

Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery will include a tasting room and wine bar, as well as an open-kitchen restaurant that will seat approximately 130 guests across all indoor spaces. A 2,600-square-foot covered patio will allow for larger, private events and group tastings. Two private tasting rooms will be available for corporate use, group bookings and private dining. The wine production and barrel room will be anchored by wooden foudres and oak barrels acting as both a focal point and an opportunity for guests to taste wine in process. Much like Vintage House Restaurant located at Messina Hof’s Estate in Bryan, the restaurant at Messina Hof Harvest Green will make use of the on-site gardens and Harvest Green’s neighborhood farm to put forth a hyper-local menu focused on Vineyard Cuisine™.

“Our first brick-and-mortar presence in Houston will be on a grand scale, allowing us to connect with our large family of consumers in Houston and Southeast Texas,” said Messina Hof’s Paul M. Bonarrigo. “The project not only expands Messina Hof’s presence throughout Texas, but we are integrating into a new community in a very organic and dynamic way. As Houston’s only farm-centric community, Harvest Green was a natural choice for our new craft winery and kitchen.”

When complete, Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery will be the winemakers’ second largest production facility, with both vineyard harvesting and wine processing aging taking place on-site. Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery will also become the home for all wine shipping operations including the Messina Hof Wine Club. A later phase will include a large indoor event space. Eventually the project will also serve the local community with an abundance of educational programming, work with the community farmers on seasonal tastings and start to harvest and make wine from the experimental vineyard plots that are currently being added.

One of the nation’s top-selling communities, Harvest Green is anchored by the 12-acre Village Farm. It offers homes by 11 nationally recognized homebuilders priced from the $240,000s to the $700,000s. For more information about Harvest Green, visit https://www.harvestgreentexas.com.

Messina Hof Winery is the state’s largest producer of Texas wine and the most award-winning winery in Texas. It has more than 70 Texas wines currently available in multi-state distribution and currently owns and operates its Estate Winery in Bryan, Messina Hof Hill Country Winery in Fredericksburg and Messina Hof Grapevine Winery in Grapevine.

About Harvest Green

One of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, Harvest Green is Houston’s first farm-centric development, offering residents a chance to grow their own food in optional backyard gardens or in the community’s Village Farm. The 1,300-acre development also features abundant open space, lakes and a recreation center featuring a pool, fitness center and splash pad. Students attend Fort Bend ISD schools, including three located in the community. Learn more at www.harvestgreentexas.com.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development is a Houston-based, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating more than 40 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in Houston, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and other markets around the country. Johnson Development’s impressive collection includes the Houston-area communities of Riverstone, Sienna Plantation, Cross Creek Ranch, Woodforest, Fall Creek, Tuscan Lakes, Edgewater, Jordan Ranch, Harmony, Imperial, Grand Central Park, Harvest Green and Veranda; the Viridian and Trinity Falls communities in Dallas-Fort Worth; Bryson in the Austin area; and Atlanta’s Lake Arrowhead. For more information on Johnson Development, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com.

About Messina Hof

Messina Hof Winery is a family-owned Texas winery founded in 1977 by Paul and Merrill Bonarrigo and is now owned and operated by the second generation lead by Paul M. and Karen Bonarrigo. Messina Hof is the most award-winning winery in Texas with nearly 1,300 awards from national and international wine competitions since opening in 1977, has added more than 50 new awards in its portfolio of 100 percent Texas wines in 2018 alone, including a Double Gold from the San Francisco Chronicle, a Gold at 2018 TEXSOM International Wine Awards, two Golds from New Orleans International Wine Competition, a Gold in the 2018 Lonestar International Wine Competition, six Gold medals from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition, and a Double Gold from the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo International Wine Competition. A leader in the wine industry, Messina Hof has more than 70 Texas wines currently available in multi-state distribution and to ship to 40 states and remains the largest producer of Texas wine. Currently, Messina Hof owns and operates its Estate Winery in Bryan, Messina Hof Hill Country Winery in Fredericksburg, as well as Messina Hof Grapevine Winery in Grapevine.