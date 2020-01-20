Katy ISD Dedicates Leonard Elementary  

KATY [January 17, 2020] – The Leonard Leopards showcased their SPOTS during last night’s dedication ceremony of Katy Independent School District’s newest campus. The resonating beats of the fifth-grade drumline were the perfect touch to kick off the event. Students, staff and living legacy Olga Leonard greeted community members to their new campus located in the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD.

Olga Leonard, the school’s namesake, was a shining example of the Olga Leonard Elementary (OLE) culture during her career in education. She took in every moment of the evening with her presence and remarks of gratitude to the audience.

“What an incredible honor to be standing before you today as we dedicate a Katy ISD campus bearing my name!” Leonard said. “After a 30-year career in education, of which 26 years were in Katy ISD, one gets to know a lot of people! The phone calls and texts that followed the news that there would indeed be an Olga Leonard Elementary, only validated that this was going to be the cherry on top for me!” she added.

The school carries the name of a former educator who, on any given day, can be found walking the halls of the elementary school. Leonard is known for her accomplishments as an elementary, junior high and high school classroom teacher, an instructional specialist and as an elementary campus administrator at several schools in Katy ISD. She first came to the District in 1985 as a first-grade teacher at Bear Creek Elementary, and ended it by leading campuses as part of the administration team.

At OLE, putting kids first is at the center of every decision. Students at the school are welcomed into an environment where they feel loved, safe and valued. This culture encourages them to take chances without fear, care for others and take pride in being a Leonard Leopard!

