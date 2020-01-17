KCM Hosts Super Bowl LIV Watch Party

Watch Party held in conjunction with Souper Bowl of Caring 2020 Food Drive.

[Katy, TX, January 16, 2020]

The big screens, comfortable seating, a giant inflatable obstacle course, a family friendly setting, good food, and a great cause, all add up to a great game on February 2nd!

Katy Christian Ministries (KCM), is set to host their first Super Bowl Faith & Family Watch Party on February 2nd, 2020, at the Waters Church, 2710 N Mason Rd., Katy, TX 77449. Mayor Bill Hastings, and Gary Mancini of Bugs Incorporated will be grilling up the burgers while the kids enjoy the giant inflatable obstacle course generously provided by Grace Fellowship. Anita Mancini, event Chair and KCM Board Member says, “My nanababies love to watch the game with us so I am so excited about this Superbowl Party in a family atmosphere and I know the chefs personally…they are serious grill masters!”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for teens 13-17 and kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Tickets include your meal, and all proceeds benefit Katy Christian Ministries. Registration is available on the event page: www.ktcm.org/superbowl or at the door. Donations of nonperishable food and personal care items will also be received for the annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive.

Souper Bowl of Caring is a National movement (souperbowl.org) that empowers youth, and unites communities around the time of the Big Game to help those in need. It’s designed to help fill the shelves of local food pantries through donations of non-perishable foods. The KCM Food Pantry benefits greatly from this program as local churches, schools, businesses, social groups and individuals work together to “Tackle Hunger”. Collections of food are received throughout January and February. “In December alone we served an average of 113 families per day in the KCM Food Pantry, distributing a daily average of 6,831 lbs of food. Your donations really make a difference!” says Deysi Crespo, Executive Director of Katy Christian Ministries. “Super Bowl of Caring happens at an important time of year, before the Spring and Summer Break, when donations from the community historically drop as people travel. You can really notice the difference by the number of empty shelves you will see in our Food Pantry.”

Participants of this national movement often team up against their coworkers or friends, or challenge their church or school to get involved. Learn more and register your food drive by visiting SouperBowl.org. Donation bins (Houston Food Bank’s Red Barrels) can also be found at your local grocery stores and a list of the stores benefiting KCM directly can be found at: www.ktcm.org/foodpantry. In-kind donations can be dropped off at the KCM Food Pantry 5506 1st Street, Katy, TX 77493 (drive around to the back of the building for the donation drop-off area). Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30am – 5pm.

Questions? Email Tracee.Seals@ktcm.org or call 281.391.5261 x4014.

About the work of Katy Christian Ministries Katy Christian Ministries is a Social Services 501(c)3 organization that has been serving local families since 1984. Born during a time of financial recession and the need for services to families struggling financially, KCM has grown to include a holistic model of services to families in need, helping them regain hope and self-sufficiency. More info can be found at www.ktcm.org. “Transforming Lives through God’s grace and the generosity of the community”