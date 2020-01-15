The Publics’ Assistance is needed to notify the Next of Kin

January 15, 2020

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences

NGUYEN DUNG – Asian Male, 54 Years: Mr. Dung may have also been known as Nhien Nguyen, Nhien Buu Nguyen, Moral

Nguyen, Juan Carlos, Max Mati or Dung Nguyen. Mr. Dung died at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, TX on 12/05/2019. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML19-4229.

AURELIO PERNILLO GARCIA– Hispanic Male, 73 Years: Mr. Garcia died in the 300 block of Thornton Road in Houston, TX on

12/07/2019. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML19-4256.

HOSE GUERRERO – Hispanic Male, 80 Years: Mr. Guerrero may have also been known as Jose Clemente Munoz. Mr.

Guerrero died at the Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital in Houston, TX on 12/11/2019. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML19-4315.

FRANCISCO MUNOZ – Hispanic Male, 47 Years: Mr. Munoz died at the Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in

Houston, TX on 12/16/2019. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML19- 4396.

MIGUEL SANCHEZ – Hispanic Male, 29 Years: Mr. Sanchez died at the HCA Houston Healthcare West Hospital in Houston, TX on 12/20/2019. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML19-4446.

BRYAN SCOTT BURHART – White Male, 58 Years: Mr. Burhart died in the 7000 Block of Erath Street in Houston, TX on 01/06/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML20-0075.