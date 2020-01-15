Katy Prairie Conservancy Acquires Pattison Road Tract to Expand Land Protection on the Katy Prairie  

HOUSTON, January 14, 2020 – The Katy Prairie Conservancy acquired a 636-acre property in the heart of the Katy Prairie in December 2019. This property was under threat of development and geographically important as it is situated on Pattison Road in the center of the Katy Prairie Preserve, an area of nearly 18,000 acres of protected green space at the edge of Houston’s rapidly expanding metropolitan area. The acquistion of this property, to be preserved in perpetuity for conservation, was made possible by the generosity of an anonymous donor, as well as being funded in part by the Powell Foundation and the June Jackson Memorial Fund.

The Pattison Road tract is adjacent to a nine-square mile area on the Katy Prairie that is of highest priority for conservation. Protecting this area is of great urgency as these lands are heavily utilized by migratory birds such as the sandhill crane and the long-billed curlew. If these lands are lost to development, birds will have nowhere to stop for the night and could disappear from Houston forever.

“More must be done as the loss of coastal prairie lands threatens the well-being of both people and wildlife in the Houston region,” says Mary Anne Piacentini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Katy Prairie Conservancy. “Extreme weather events and continuing development have made the timely protection of coastal prairie more important than ever. It is especially important that large, contiguous pieces of land be protected to ensure a wildlife corridor, as well as the survival of healthy ecosystems and species biodiversity.”

The health of our communities is directly tied to the health of our lands. The Katy Prairie Conservancy believes that the protection and enhancement of coastal prairie is a critical need. The goal of the organization’s land protection program is to improve our quality of life, both now and in the future, by keeping land in agriculture for local farmers and ranchers, offering a place for families to have nature-based adventures, and providing one of the last strongholds for wildlife in the region. KPC’s ground-breaking, community-based conservation programs and have earned KPC local, statewide, and national awards. And timelier than ever, these protected lands aid with flood control, contribute to the protection of our watersheds, and create a resilient landscape from the Katy Prairie to the Gulf Coast.

The Katy Prairie Conservancy will continue to work in 2020 toward four primary goals: increase protected coastal prairie acreage, restore and enhance protected lands, collaborate with other organizations to ensure a vibrant and resilient community, and connect the public with nature through educational programming, public access, and outreach.

As the organization continues to expand its land conservation efforts on the Katy Prairie, it is also actively working to protect coastal prairie in five important watersheds and beginning to work to protect coastal prairie to the south, helping to create a resilient landscape from the Katy Prairie to the Gulf Coast. The Katy Prairie Conservancy protects lands through acquisition and through voluntary conservation agreements, also called conservation easements, with landowners. Not all landowners want to sell or donate their land, but many want to ensure that they preserve their lands forever – whether for their families, future generations, or future buyers. For more information on conservation agreements, visit http://www.katyprairie.org/conservation-easements.

About Katy Prairie Conservancy

The Katy Prairie Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to preserving the coastal prairie for people and wildlife. For Houston, the Katy Prairie Preserve is the right prairie in the right place. These protected lands west of Houston play an important role in flood control, outdoor recreation, and wildlife habitat. But there is still prairie that remains unprotected. Our work is not done. To learn more about Katy Prairie Conservancy’s conservation efforts, visit katyprairie.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @katyprairie.