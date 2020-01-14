Trees For Houston and Memorial Park Conservancy Celebrate Forest Health Day by Planting more than 900 trees

On January 11, 253 volunteers joined Memorial Park Conservancy, Trees For Houston, and Houston Parks and Recreation Department to plant more than 900 native trees and spread nearly 80 yards of mulch in celebration of Forest Health Day. The community event gave volunteers the opportunity to be part of the ongoing ecological restoration efforts throughout Memorial Park and support Trees For Houston’s mission of planting, protecting and promoting trees.

Forest Health Day honors the role trees play in our everyday lives, encourages tree planting, and educates the community on the care of trees. Trees are not only aesthetically beautiful, but they also benefit the community by:

Enhancing the City and its Economy : Trees provide homes for animals, increase the relocation value of the city and increase property values up to 20 percent.

: Trees provide homes for animals, increase the relocation value of the city and increase property values up to 20 percent. Reducing Air Pollution : Trees reduce pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide and particulates (tiny particles floating in our air as a result of combustion) that trigger asthma and other respiratory illnesses in urban areas.

: Trees reduce pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide and particulates (tiny particles floating in our air as a result of combustion) that trigger asthma and other respiratory illnesses in urban areas. Reducing Urban Heat and Home Cooling Bills : Temperatures can vary significantly within a city. Typically, urban forests reduce temperatures in a city as much as 10°F by shading buildings and concrete and returning humidity to the air through transpiration. Trees provide shade and help reduce cooling costs for homeowners.

: Temperatures can vary significantly within a city. Typically, urban forests reduce temperatures in a city as much as 10°F by shading buildings and concrete and returning humidity to the air through transpiration. Trees provide shade and help reduce cooling costs for homeowners. Reducing Water Pollution and Storm Water Runoff: Through their roots, trees absorb and clean excess rainwater. The roots of trees help hold the soil in place therefore preventing erosion.

About Trees For Houston

Trees For Houston is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the Houston area. Since being founded in 1983, the organization has planted nearly 600,000 trees and has maintained tens of thousands of trees across the greater Houston area annually. For more information, visit www.treesforhouston.org.

About Memorial Park Conservancy

Memorial Park Conservancy is a non-profit organization created to restore, preserve, and enhance Memorial Park for the enjoyment of all Houstonians, today and tomorrow. Founded in 2000, the Conservancy’s vision is to implement the principles of world-class park management and stewardship in partnership with the Houston community. A volunteer Board of Directors is led by Chairman Steve Jenkins, and a highly qualified staff works under the leadership of President & CEO Shellye Arnold. Memorial Park Conservancy works in partnership and with the guidance of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, visit www.memorialparkconservancy.org.