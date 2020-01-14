“Stitch Studio For Teens” At Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library  

Young adults in grades 9 through 12 are invited to a “Stitch Studio for Teens” workshop at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library on Tuesday, February 4, beginning at 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

Teens will learn different embroidery stitches and make a frame-worthy work of art.

All supplies for this workshop will be provided thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).