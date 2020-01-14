Get Tips On Smartsizing Your Lifestyle At Cinco Ranch Branch Library Program               

Do you want to simplify your lifestyle? Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present “Smartsizing – Let’s Start the Conversation,” part of the library’s quarterly Senior Living Series, on Thursday, February 6, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Linda Jordan, founder of Senior Resources Collaborative, will provide tips on simplifying one’s lifestyle, smartsizing one’s home, and reducing responsibilities. Learn about different housing options that are available.

This program is intended for senior citizens and their families, as well as anyone who is considering economizing and living a simpler lifestyle.

Jordan is a licensed realtor and a certified senior real-estate specialist.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).