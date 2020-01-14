Community Invited to Dedication of Katy ISD’s Olga Leonard Elementary  

KATY [January 13, 2020] – Olga Leonard left a positive impression and influence among all of the teachers, staff members, students and communities throughout her career that spanned over three decades in the Katy Independent School District. It is due to her passion for education and positive leadership that led to her being the namesake of the newest elementary school in the District’s northwest quadrant, Olga Leonard Elementary. This month, the District is excited to formally dedicate the school to the retired educator, who has created an inspiring legacy at Katy ISD since her arrival in 1985. Leonard Elementary welcomed more than 600 students at the start of the 2019-20 school year and will continue to flourish as more families move to the rapidly growing area.

Leonard is known for her accomplishments as an elementary, junior high, and high school classroom teacher, an instructional specialist and as an elementary campus administrator at several schools in Katy ISD. Always putting children first, her dedication for student learning can be seen in the distinctive artistic murals that Leonard painted and donated to Schmalz Elementary and Memorial Parkway Elementary.

What: Dedication Ceremony of Olga Leonard Elementary

Where: 2602 Winchester Ranch Trail, Katy, TX 77493

When: Thursday, January 16, 2020

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Program

Reception to Follow

