Top 9 Superfoods to eat in 2020

For many years, experts have touted the benefits of eating superfoods. Thought to be exceptionally good for your body, superfoods are associated with a better immune system, clearer complexion, and a sharper mind. While some dieticians are skeptical of superfoods, it is undeniable that these foods do more good to our well-being than others; there are many superfoods for you to choose from and all of them are sure to bring you plenty of delectable and healthy perks. With more research breakthroughs over the years, scientists have made some new additions to the ever-growing superfoods list — read on to find out what are the superfoods that will be trending in 2020!

Watermelon Seeds

As a child, you’ve probably been told by an adult that you shouldn’t consume watermelon seeds because a tree would grow in your stomach. This story probably scared you for days, but you’ve likely forgotten about it and swallowed the seeds anyway — but what benefits do watermelon seeds bring?

Fruit juice stalls discard watermelon seeds because the blended seeds change the flavor profile of the refreshing juice blend but nutrition experts have discovered that they’re actually great sources of protein. If you look at plant-based protein powders, you’ll find that watermelon seeds are alternative sources of protein like hemp or rice protein. That’s not all as they’re also full of vitamin B, iron, magnesium and folate. With so many minerals, watermelons would not only be excellent for keeping cholesterol levels under control, but they would also keep you energized for days on end.

Tahini

You might not have heard of it before, but Tahini is a superfood made from soaked sesame seeds that are crushed to produce an oil-based paste. They’re particularly popular among vegans because they’re delicious and easy to use — you can use Tahini paste for nearly anything and it would still taste amazing. Plus, they’re full of nutritional benefits; every bit is loaded with amino acids and unsaturated fat. It is 55 percent oil and 20 percent protein, being one of the seeds with the highest oil content. Not every type of nut offers this much healthy oil that contains calcium, vitamins and minerals like thiamine, anemia-combating iron, and the immunity-booster zinc— it’s thus no wonder why it’s so well-loved by many!

Tempeh

Tempeh is a superfood that is in most vegan and vegetarian diets — the main reason being that they’re super tasty. Of course, they have other outstanding benefits too. As it is a type of fermented food, it encourages a healthy gut and a strong digestive system. Over the years, more and more people have turned to tempeh because it is a plant-based source of food that reduces their footprint in the world. Furthermore, Tempeh is known to prevent high cholesterol levels, keep oxidative stress at bay and reduce your bone loss — what’s not to love?

Mushrooms

In the 21st century where everyone is getting increasingly invested in protecting the environment, mushrooms have become a key ingredient in many dishes. They can be fried, toasted or baked and still taste fantastic. What’s more, they’re known to offer 15 various minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and are anti-inflammatory as well. Many companies dedicated to reducing carbon emissions from farming have turned to mushrooms for its rich flavor as an alternative to real meat; so far, the world has found this mock meat favorable because it is both guilt-free and enjoyable. Mushrooms have been recently found to have healing properties and can not only cleanse the blood but also lower one’s cholesterol levels and promote great digestion — now that’s a superfood you can’t do without!

Moringa

Moringa, found on trees in India and South Asia, has been traditionally used for its medicinal properties since centuries ago. Its leaves are ground up and made into an exceedingly healthy herb that is used to fight diseases. Aside from stabilizing blood glucose levels and boosting one’s healthy heart, it also has quercetin, antioxidants and chlorogenic acid too. The best part of it all is that it doesn’t have much of a flavor, so you can add it into your smoothie or fruit juice without tasting a thing!

Golden Berries

While it is true that these berries are unlike your usual raspberries and strawberries, you can rest assured that they’re packed with cancer-fighting antioxidants. Many of the locals in Colombia, Peru, and Argentina oftentimes snack on these golden berries as a treat but they’ve become more popular as the years go by because of their health benefits. They’ve got both anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; last but not least, they also act as anti-histamines and have got loads of vitamin goodness in just a single bite!

Cassava

Cassava has been a substitute for potato chips since many years ago; being a healthier option for those looking to break their junk food habits. They’re richer in fiber than your starch-loaded vegetables and also contain phosphorus and thiamine. Additionally, Cassava contains a special kind of starch that is known to support a healthy digestive system because of how it feeds the good bacteria found in your gut. This is definitely a superfood for those who love to snack; just slice them up and douse them in some garlic oil before roasting, and you’re good to go!

Broccoli Sprouts

We all know what broccoli is, but how many of us know about broccoli sprouts? Broccoli sprouts are hailed as heroes against inflammation in our bodies because they contain sulforaphane that helps to regulate a particular enzyme called NrF2. This helps to facilitate the production of natural antioxidants in your body like the superoxide dismutase and glutathione — you won’t need to load up on your antioxidant pills when you incorporate broccoli sprouts into your diet!

Tiger Nuts

They’re called “Tiger Nuts” because of how they’re striped just like tigers. However, this superfood isn’t really a nut, but rather, they’re tubers. They’re derived from the yellow nutsedge plant and have apparently been around for thousands of years. It’s been said that the Egyptians turned to Tiger Nuts as a source of healing as well as a nourishing snack. They boast of various antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and have high fiber content, which makes them great for tidbits. Not to mention that they also taste as good as nuts, almost like a cross between an almond nut and some dried coconut shreds. Should you ever get bored of noshing on them, you can turn them into tiger nut butter by simply grinding these gems up!

Many of us don't think that much about the foods that we eat, but they undoubtedly affect how we carry out our day to day activities. As the saying goes, "you are what you eat", so if you eat well, you'll feel good and ready to conquer the day. Now, before the new year begins, start incorporating these superfoods into your diet; they'll definitely boost your energy levels and leave you feeling all ready for 2020.