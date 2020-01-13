Tompkins High School Coach Named Texans High School Coach of the Year  

KATY [January 13, 2020] – The new year is off to a great start for Katy Independent School District’s Tompkins High School (OTHS) Head Football Coach Todd McVey after finishing a record breaking season. McVey was presented with two prestigious recognitions from the Houston Texans. He was selected as the Houston Texans Coach of the Year and will represent the NFL team nationally at the end of this month.

It all began in October 2019 when the OTHS head football coach and campus athletic coordinator was named Houston Texans Coach of the Week. The recognition included a $2,500 check for the OTHS football program. Recently, McVey learned that he was named the Texans High School Coach of the Year, a coveted honor that comes with an additional $5,000 for the school’s football program. Now just one week into the new year, the 2019 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award nominees have officially been announced and McVey will represent the Houston Texans during the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 26 in Orlando, Florida.

“These recognitions are a representation of the great things taking place on the field, in the classroom and in the community,” said OTHS Coach Todd McVey. “Showcasing Katy ISD and Falcon pride with coaches from across the country is an honor I will truly cherish.”

In early 2017, McVey was named the new OTHS head football coach/campus athletic coordinator. He has since taken the Tompkins football team from zero wins in 2017, to a playoff contender in 2018 and 2019. He has also made it a priority to integrate a positive family-like atmosphere with an emphasis on character building – not just on the field but in their day to day lives.

