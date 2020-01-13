National Charity League, Inc. Recognizes Azalea Chapter’s Senior Class For Achievement In 2020

Azalea Chapter Senior Class Exceeds 1400 volunteer hours in our community.

Katy, Texas, January 2020 – National Charity League, Inc., Azalea Chapter (NCL, Inc.), today announced that the 2020 Senior Class of Azalea Chapter volunteered over 1400 hours in our community

The girls began their NCL journey as 6th graders. Throughout their years at NCL they have volunteered 1470.5 hours with the philanthropies such as Kidz Club, Katy Christian Ministries and Texas Children’s

About National Charity League, Inc.

Established in Los Angeles, California in 1925, and incorporated in 1958, National Charity League, Inc. is the nation’s premier mother-daughter non-profit organization. Through mission-based programming, National Charity League develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter bond. The core program includes leadership development, community service, and cultural experiences.

Currently, the philanthropic organization has over 72,000 members in hundreds of chapters across the nation. Having grown by nearly 70 percent in the last decade, those members contributed more than 2.7 million volunteer hours to more than 4,000 local philanthropy partners last year alone, resulting in a $66 million fiscal impact. National Charity League will proudly celebrate its 95th anniversary in 2020.

For more information or for Alumnae interested in reconnecting, visit www.nationalcharityleague.org to find a chapter in your area.