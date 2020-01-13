Learning English? Get Practice At Libraries’ Conversation Circles  

Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “ESL Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people to gather in a relaxed setting, and discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.

The Conversation Circles will take place at multiple locations in the Fort Bend County library system in February. The schedule is as follows:

Mission Bend Branch Library– 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, SW Houston

o Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19, 26; 1:30-2:30 pm, Conference Room.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library– 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy

o Fridays, February 14 and 28, 1:00-2:00 pm.

o ESL Games – Friday, February 21, 1:00-2:00 pm.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).