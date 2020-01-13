Learn Knitting Basics At Library Workshop               

Learn the basics of knitting at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library on Saturday, January 25, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

In this hands-on adult workshop, “Knitting for Knewbies,” library staff member Marie Picon will describe essential tools used for knitting, such as different yarns that can be used for varying effects, and how knitting needles differ from other types of needles. Those attending the program will learn the basic knit stitch, knitting terminology, and pattern reading, while beginning a simple project.

No previous knitting experience is necessary.

Knitting needles and yarn for the class will be provided thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.

Samples of the library’s instructional books, crafting magazines, and websites on the various sewing arts will be available.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-633-4675, or by visiting the library.