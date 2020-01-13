Fort Bend County Fair Gutierrez Elected President

For the year 2020, the vision is bright for the Fort Bend County Fair as Sean Gutierrez steps into the role of President. 2019 Fair President, Marjie Pollard and the Fair board made it official by electing Gutierrez to serve as the 84th President of the Fort Bend County Fair Association. Sean is an absolute constant at the Fort Bend County Fair, from operating a forklift to the master of ceremony duties, he has proven he can do it all.

For over 27 years, Sean has been volunteering at the Fort Bend County Fair. He started with the American Red Cross and then went on to join the Safety and Medical committees. For years Sean served as Co-chairman of the Safety Committee. Sean joined the Fort Bend County Fair Board of Directors in 2011 where he oversaw the Safety Committee, Clean Up and Set Up. Year after year, he oversees pre-fair set up of pens, banners and the transformation of the Fairgrounds. During the Fair days, Sean continues to be the heartbeat of staging, delivering, transporting, and troubleshooting of all events. Year-round, Sean can be found greeting guest at the Crawfish Boil, behind the mic helping announce at the Boots and Buckles Fishing tournament, on the squeeze gate at the Steer Tag In, or just about any Fair event to help it run smooth. Sean has been serving on the Executive Board for several years and continues to be active in the Fair’s year-round operation.

In 2017, Sean was named the Texas Association of Fair and Events “Volunteer of the Year”. The enormous honor recognizes all of the fairs, rodeos, and events held around the state including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, The State Fair of Texas, and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Sean earned the honor for his commitment, dedication, and complete selflessness when it comes to the work to put into the Fort Bend County Fair.

As President, Sean has chosen “Volunteers Make the Difference” to be his Fair theme. It is no surprise since President Gutierrez is a leader who leads by example. He saves his vacation time to be able to volunteer his knowledge, muscle, and hard work. His noble act of volunteerism is a staple of the Fair’s 10-day run.

As a high school student, he began volunteering with the Missouri City Fire Department. His dedication to serve and volunteer to the fire department left little time for him to raise livestock for the Fair, but it ignited a career as a Firefighter.

For 29 years, Sean has been with the Sugar Land Fire Department. As a Lieutenant, this March Sean will celebrate 30 years of service to the City of Sugar Land’s Fire Department. For the past eight years, Sean works as a part-time firefighter for Fulshear/Simonton Fire Department. Incidentally, on his day off from the Sugar Land’s Fire Department.

President Gutierrez and his wife, Barbara, have two children and five grandbabies. Sean is looking forward to seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces at the 2020 Fair, which runs from September 25 to October 4, 2020.