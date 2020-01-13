Cornyn: Bethel’s Global Reach, Inc. to Receive $625K Federal Grant to Prevent Youth Substance Abuse in Houston

WASHINGTON – Bethel’s Global Reach, Inc. will receive $625,000 in federal grants over five years to promote a drug-free community in Houston, U.S. Senator John Cornyn highlighted today. The funding comes from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Drug-Free Communities Support Program, which was created by the Drug-Free Communities Act of 1997 and seeks to mobilize communities to prevent youth substance abuse. ONDCP announced this grant on October 30, 2019.

“When it comes to protecting young Texans from the dangers of substance abuse, we must use every tool in our box,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for investing in the young residents of Houston and engaging the entire community in our next generations’ health.”

Since the inception of the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, ONDCP reports that the past 30-day prevalence of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and prescription drug misuse has declined significantly among middle school and high school aged youth in DFC-funded communities.

