Child Advocates of Fort Bend Named Beneficiary of Fort Bend Junior Service League Sugar Plum Market

Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) Members recently presented a check for a portion of the proceeds of their recent Sugar Plum Market to Child Advocates of Fort Bend. The funds will be used to help with the agency’s WINGS program for teens aging out of foster care.

The WINGS program, for teens ages 14-18, was developed to prepare older foster care youth for independent living after they “age out” of the foster care system. Support from FBSJL will help provide special counseling services, enrichment programs (Campus Crawl and Life Skills Workshops) and educational advocacy to help ensure that foster youth have a greater chance of overcoming the negative impacts of trauma as a result of childhood abuse or neglect, as well as, interactive group learning experiences that include opportunities for personal growth, educational achievement, career/employment exploration and direct work activities – all strategies that build self-esteem and ultimately lead to self-reliance. This year CAFB celebrated 11 students at its 2nd annual College Signing Day. In the past, only 25% of students graduated from high school. Today, 100% of seniors consistently graduate and the programming is beginning to see the first few graduate from college and trade school. The WINGS program has been a key factor in changing outcomes for these youth.

Funds from FBJSL will allow Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) to continue to provide critical, transformative services to abused and neglected children through the WINGS program. CAFB’s goal is to break the cycle of abuse and neglect for Fort Bend’s children in foster care and build and overall stronger thriving community.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s

Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 16,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.

Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5259 or lcastellanos@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.