Sen. Cruz Applauds Administration’s New Economic Sanctions on Iran  

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced new economic sanctions on Iran:

“I commend the Trump administration for imposing new economic sanctions on the Iranian regime, which will further undermine the Ayatollahs’ ability to target us and our allies. I especially welcome Secretary Mnuchin’s emphasis that European firms who use the INSTEX Special Purpose Vehicle to circumvent American sanctions will be subject to U.S. sanctions. I have long called for taking such a step, sought to pass it into law, and warned our European allies that they were risking such exposure. Today’s action again demonstrates there are many ways to respond to Iran’s aggression short of engaging in an extended land invasion, which no one wants. I will continue to work with the administration to impose maximum pressure against the corrupt Iranian regime.”