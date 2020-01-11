Fun for the Whole Family

The Shield Bearer Running for Hearts 5K Family Fun Run and Walk will take place on April 18, 2020, from 7:00AM to 11:00AM, at Windwood Church at 10555 Spring Cypress Road in Houston, Texas. This family friendly event will feature a 5K trail style run, a 1-mile family walk, games for the kids, t-shirts, food, prizes, and lots of fun for all ages. Race registration is $25 for adults (ages 14 and up) and $10 for children (ages 13 and under). Registration, sponsorship, vendor, fundraising, and volunteer information is available at shieldbearer.org/5K. Register early for special swag!

Proceeds for the event will fund services and programs at Shield Bearer, a Houston based 501c3 nonprofit counseling and community resource center that provides services on a sliding scale. Shield Bearer has eight locations in Houston and serves individuals, couples, and families including those recovering from the trauma of human trafficking, domestic violence, crime, abuse, war, and natural disasters. Additional information about services and programs can be found online at shieldbearer.org or by calling (281) 894-7222.