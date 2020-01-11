Andretti Indoor Karting & Games brings thrilling attractions and racing experiences to Katy, Texas

88,000 square-foot family entertainment center opens outside of Houston in March 2020

KATY, TEXAS (January 7, 2020) – Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, an Orlando-based entertainment facility will bring high-speed electric superkarts, laser tag, mini golf, VR gaming, arcade games, a ropes course, unique dining, legendary event space and much more to Katy, Texas when it opens on March 3, 2020 .

The entertainment and gaming center is located adjacent to the newly opened University of Houston Katy campus and Katy Asian Town at the corner of Grand Parkway and Interstate 10.

Named after the legendary racing family, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games offers nearly 88,000 square feet of fast paced adventure and experiences.

FEATURES AND ATTRACTIONS

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a pay as you go facility with no general admission fee. The Katy location will feature the below thrilling attractions and fun for kids and adults of all ages.

Multi-Level Race Track

Experience the adrenaline rush of electric go karts on a ½ mile of multi-level tracks with sweeping downward spirals, multiple sharp turns, and long straightaways that take you all the way to victory lane.

Laser Tag

The two-story 2,053-square-foot black light battlefield transports you inside the engine of a race car with the latest laser tag technology from Delta Strike, the leader in laser tag equipment industry.

Arcade Games

Guests can enjoy over 80 of the latest and greatest video, redemption and prize games in the state-of-the-art arcade. After racking up all of the tickets, guests can redeem their winnings at the Redemption Counter with a wide range of prizes for all ages.

Ropes Course

Andretti offers an indoor high adventure ropes course which can be found well above the arcade with multiple challenging obstacles for both the beginner and advanced adventurer.

Hologate VR

Hologate is a four-player virtual reality attraction that takes you to a new dimension with advanced graphic technology and immersion. The open-air layout allows spectators to see the players and take in the action on the monitors above the playing space.

Hologate Blitz

This 4-player virtual reality experience immerses players in full sensory heart-pounding thrills by combining state of the art virtual reality graphics with a motion simulator that rises a full meter in height and can tilt ±30° in every direction. The chance of motion sickness that some players may feel in other virtual reality attractions has been almost completely eliminated due to extremely low latency and next-level network and code design.

Omniverse

Explore virtual reality like never before with a 360 degree moving treadmill platform, state of the art graphics optimized for multiplayer interactive gaming and an adjustable harness that allows players to move full speed without hitting walls. Guests can play for the sheer thrilling fun of the experience by participating individually or competitively as teams in weekly and monthly Esports world competitions.

Mini- Golf

Lucky Putt is nine custom high-tech holes of mini golf reimagined that blends the nostalgic joy of classic mini golf with exclusive technology to deliver an unforgettable social experience. The scoring system is digitized to streamline score tracking and allow players to focus on the experience. At the beginning of each hole, players select their names on a digital tablet, and sensors automatically track the movement of the ball and tally scores for each player.

DINING OPTIONS

The food and fun are at a higher level at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. Award-winning Corporate Chef, Richard Pacilio, takes great pride in this menu with fresh takes on classic recipes. Careful detail and consideration for our guests goes into every dish, offering gluten free bread, pasta and pizza dough for those with special dietary restrictions.

Andretti in Katy will offer several dining options including a Food Truck Plaza, sit-down dining, a dessert bar and two bars.

The Indoor Food Truck Plaza will feature three different food trucks and a Dessert Bar:

Fusion Bowl featuring Asian cuisine including bowls hot off the wok, cold bowls and spring rolls.

featuring Asian cuisine including bowls hot off the wok, cold bowls and spring rolls. Mama Andretti’s featuring Italian cuisine including salads and brick oven pizzas and calzones.

featuring Italian cuisine including salads and brick oven pizzas and calzones. Let’s Roll Diner featuring American cuisine including wings, burgers, sandwiches and chicken tenders.

The Main Bar area will feature the full restaurant menu including Shareables, Salads, Asian Bowls, Burgers, Sandwiches, Brick Oven Pizzas & Calzones, Chef-Crafted Entrees and Desserts. In addition to dining, guests can also enjoy selections of craft beer and specialty cocktails as they watch all the action of their favorite sports games on several large HD TVs.

SPECIAL EVENTS

With more than 4,600 square feet of dedicated private event space, in-house gourmet catering and a multitude of exciting attractions, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games events are ideal for corporate events, birthday parties and any special occasions of any size. Andretti offers a wide variety of birthday party packages and add-ons to customize each event. Event spaces include:

Total Event Space Grand Room & VIP Rooms: 307-person capacity

307-person capacity Mario Room: Viewing Area with two glass walls overlooking the Arcade and Track.

For information on party/ event packages and to pre-book your next legendary event now, call our Katy location event hotline at (832) 974-2201

HIRING

Andretti Karting is hiring for approximately 350 positions, including game and attraction attendants, culinary, janitorial, mechanics and much more. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. A job fair will take place at the Best Western Premier Energy Corridor January: January 15- February 21 . The Job Fair hours will be Monday- Friday 9:00am- 6:00pm and on Saturdays 10:00am- 4:00pm. For more information on open positions and to submit your application in advance, visit andrettikarting.com/careers.

UPCOMING LOCATIONS

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open its second Texas location in The Colony at Grandscape also on March 3, 2020.

About Andretti Indoor Karting & Games:

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. They currently have four state of the art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia and Texas. Two additional locations will be opening in 2020 in The Colony, Texas and Katy, Texas. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last four years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States in the near future. Their locations feature varying entertainment options all under one roof including high-speed super-karts, multi-level tracks, state of the art arcade, cutting edge virtual reality attractions, challenging ropes obstacle courses, unique two-level laser tag arenas, boutique bowling and custom high-tech mini-golf. Each location also offers a fresh, hand-crafted menu, a full bar and in-house gourmet catering to over 10,000+ square feet of event and meeting space. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games’ locations are frequently recognized as “#1 Birthday Party Venue”, “Best Family Entertainment Center” and “Top Event Destination.” For more information, please visit www.andrettikarting.com.