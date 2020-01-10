Texas Master Naturalists Offer New Spring Training Class for Fort Bend and Waller Counties

The Coastal Prairie Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist (TMN) program will offer a new Spring Class beginning February 18. The chapter offers residents of Fort Bend and Waller counties the opportunity to join a corps of volunteers dedicated to the beneficial management of the natural resources and wildlife of our region. The TMN Program is sponsored by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“We know there are a lot of people in our community who love nature but aren’t aware of the amazing benefits of joining the Texas Master Naturalist program,” said incoming 2020 Chapter President Bert Stipelcovich. “You get training from leading experts and professionals, fun field trips and a comprehensive textbook. You’ll meet amazing people who share your passion for the great outdoors and find friends and mentors to help you pursue your areas of interest. Most importantly, you will help share your knowledge with others because nature desperately needs our help.”

Naturalist students attend classes taught by recognized experts and participate in field trips to a variety of habitats and ecosystems including Attwater Prairie Chicken National Wildlife Refuge, Sea Center Texas, the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, Brazos Bend State Park and local private reserves. You will have the opportunity to enhance your knowledge of local ecology, native plants and wildlife, rangeland management, citizen science and more. Certification requires that students complete 40 hours of initial training, 40 hours of community service (up to a year to complete) and eight hours of advanced training.

Graduates of the program may volunteer for projects around Fort Bend and Waller Counties including Katy Prairie Conservancy, Brazos Bend State Park, local school educational programs, the Fort Bend County Fair, Seabourne Nature Fest and the Chapter’s signature project: Seabourne Creek Nature Park. You can be involved in anything from prairie restoration to bird hikes, trail management, educating youth and much more. Each student can choose from dozens of service opportunities based on their interests.

The classes are scheduled to begin February 18 and end in mid-April. The series includes eight daytime classes on Tuesday mornings and six Saturday classes from roughly 9 am until 2 pm. Classes are held near the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. Texas Highway 36 in Rosenberg. Field trips are held at area parks and preserves to provide learning opportunities for new trainees in the field. The total cost for the program is $100 per person.

For more information, contact Margo “Mac” McDowell at the Coastal Prairie Texas Master Naturalist office at 281-633-7042 or email at mmcdowell@ag.tamu.edu or visit the website at www.coastalprairie.org.