Sen. Cruz: Catastrophic Obama-Iran Nuclear Deal Helped Fund Missiles That Attacked Our Service Members

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday appeared on Fox News’ ‘Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream’ to discuss the elimination of Qasem Soleimani – the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and a designated Tier 1 terrorist responsible for the deaths of at least 603 American servicemen and women. Sen. Cruz is leading a resolution in the Senate to honor the members of the military and intelligence community who participated in that mission. During the interview, Sen. Cruz praised the bold and decisive actions President Trump is taking to keep Americans safer, as Democrats continue their partisan political games and baseless Articles of Impeachment. Excerpts from the interview are below.

On the elimination of Iran terror chief Soleimani:

“Soleimani was the worst terrorist on the face of the planet and taking him out was a major victory for keeping America safe. And yet, Senate Democrats, House Democrats, they are not interested in the facts. They are not interested. Not even willing to admit he was a terrorist. Because their Trump derangement trumps everything else. […] We heard from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, we heard from the Secretary of Defense, we heard from the head of the C.I.A., that Soleimani had for decades carried out a campaign of murdering Americans. The Department of Defense said Soleimani was directly responsible for the murder of over 603 American servicemen and women. And just in recent days, he had directed an attack that had killed an American contractor, and had a directed attack on our embassy. That resulted in a direct action to take him out. And that was the right thing to do.”

On the Obama administration’s disastrous Iran nuclear deal providing $1.7 billion in unmarked cash to the Ayatollah, which helped fund attacks against U.S. military bases:

“Under Barack Obama, under the catastrophic Obama-Iran nuclear deal, the United States allowed between $100 million — $100 billion rather, and $150 billion to flow directly into Iran. The Obama administration sent $1.7 billion in cash in unmarked bills on pallets in the dead of night in a plane flown into Iran late at night. That money — money is fungible. And when you flood the Ayatollah, who is chanting ‘Death to America’ with over $100 billion, in a very real sense that money that the Obama administration allowed to flow into Iran is what helped fund those missiles that were attacking our servicemen and women.”

On what to expect from the Senate regarding House Democrats’ baseless Articles of Impeachment:

“These Articles of Impeachment are going to be thrown out. It is not coming remotely close to the constitutional standard. If Pelosi sends them over, the Senate’s going to conduct a fair trial. We’re going to respect due process, unlike the House. We’re going to let both the House managers and the president defend themselves, present their case. And then judging on the constitutional standard, I’m confident that these facially deficient Articles of Impeachment are going to be thrown out.”

Watch the full interview here.