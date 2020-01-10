Olson Opposes Attempt to Limit Presidential Ability to Protect American Lives

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today acted to support the president’s authority to defend America by voting against an empty resolution offered by House Democrats. The so-called “War Powers Resolution” has no legal authority and is a political attempt to weaken the constitutional authority of the commander in chief of our armed forces and his ability to defend our nation from impending threats abroad. The resolution was drafted in response to a successful, targeted air strike by the United States against Qassem Soleimani, a known terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, that was ordered by President Trump following years of unchecked, increasing Iranian aggression throughout the Middle East.

“Today’s action is partisan, hollow, redundant and dangerous,” Olson stated. “It sends a message to the world that American politicians are willing to tie the hands of our commander in chief when Iran and its terrorist proxies have engaged in years of provocations in the Middle East. I saw Iran’s aggression firsthand when I deployed to the Persian Gulf from May to November 1994. Iran has recently escalated attacks and threats against the U.S including an attack on our American embassy in Iraq ten short days ago. Our Constitution provides Congress with the sole, solemn authority to declare war, but it does not require the president to ask for permission when there is a need to defend Americans and protect our troops in harm’s way.”

