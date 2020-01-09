Spring Katy Home & Garden Show Seeing Blue And Green For 2020!

For anyone planning to build or renovate, and dreamers alike

Katy, Texas (January 8, 2020)—Make your ideas happen! Join us for a spectacular weekend to learn how to turn your design inspirations into a dream home at the Spring Katy Home & Garden Show , January 25-26 at the Merrell Center in Katy where hundreds of home design, renovation and trend-setting experts can help guide your wishes into reality. Elevate your home with a variety of workshops and seminars from top experts in the Houston area, experience unique DIY projects and explore new landscaping tips.

Ready to reenergize in 2020? Think green. Inside and out. Experience our refreshing eco-friendly living lab The Green Scene, presented by Zero-Point Organics for a fresh take on spring and healthy living. Chef demos throughout the weekend will showcase how to cook with microgreens featuring Chef Ara Malekian from Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Chef James from Fadi’s, Chef Conor Moran of Copper Chefs and more. Meet James Hinton the passionate grower behind the microgreens and sip on mocktails infused with lemon balm, basil and other flavorful microgreens. Snap an INSTA fresh photo in a sea of green. Zero-Point Organics is a passionate producer and grower of the most unusual, flavorful and beautiful microgreens and edibles for serious foodies who crave big, bold flavors grown with care.

This year expect to see décor trends and shades of calm reflected from nature such as blue hues found in the ocean—Classic Blue is the Pantone color of the year, as well as warmth and tranquility found in summer seasons and patterns like palm tree leaves, which will all take center stage this year at the Spring Katy Home & Garden Show, designed to bring a natural comfort to the home. Invite in a new sense of ease with these natural tones and effervescent patterns to usher in 2020. See how to incorporate these colors as Interior decorator, Madeleine Banks shares tips about how to use Classic Blue in the home from the Fresh Ideas Stage at 1 p.m. on Saturday and shares décor and renovation advice to get a home ready for sale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The 14th annual Katy Home Show will showcase the latest in the world of home design and renovations with everything from kitchens to baths to flooring, wall coverings, smart home automation, home décor, garden and landscape and more. A series of How-to seminars on the Fresh Ideas Stage provide expertise on a myriad of topics including: How-to create custom home plans presented by Built Green Custom Homes; How-to incorporate Classic Blue; How-to stage a home for sale; How-to save the honey bees and much more. The Fresh Ideas Stage is sponsored by Don McGill Toyota.

The Spring Katy Home & Garden Show is at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 12 and under are FREE. Hours are Saturday, January 25 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, January 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for a $250 shopping spree or for additional information, directions, seminar times and hours visit katyhomeandgardenshow.com or call 832-392-0165. Parking is FREE.