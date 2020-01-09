Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Announces Judgment of Paris Wine Tasting Flight

Patrons can now enjoy a flight from the winning wineries of the 1976 Paris tasting and 1986 re-tasting

HOUSTON (Jan. 9, 2020) – Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is proud to announce The Judgment of Paris, a new wine tasting flight. The new selection will offer three, 2-ounce pours, including 2016 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, 2015 Clos Du Val Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 Stag’s Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon, all from California’s Napa Valley, for $34. The tasting will be available for patrons now through Feb. 29, excluding Valentine’s Day.

In May 1976, the English wine merchant, Steven Spurrier, arranged a blind tasting in Paris to compare California wines from Napa Valley to French wines. The tasting panel was comprised of sommeliers from the top restaurants in Paris and the surprising results had a revolutionary effect on the world’s view of California wines. A re-tasting was then held on the 10th anniversary and the California wines won yet again. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’s tasting will offer selections from three winners of the contest.

The 2016 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay features delicious honeysuckle, jasmine and apple blossom along with wispy notes of vanilla and lemon balm, highlight a harmony of classic Chardonnay aromas completed by fresh, bright acidity and a rich finish. The wine’s history is one of the deepest in the area. Founded just north of Calistoga in 1882, Chateau Montelena was one of the largest wineries in the state. The Prohibition put a halt to Montelena’s winemaking until a new era began in 1968 when Jim Barrett purchased the estate. The property was composed of a complex mix of soils, slopes and biodiversity of wildlife. Barrett had a vision to create wine at the level of the great First Growths of Bordeaux, and set about replanting the vineyard, outfitting the winery with modern equipment, and studying the processes necessary for farming and winemaking at the highest quality level. The 2016 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay was the top-ranking wine against four white Burgundies and five other California Chardonnays in the Judgment of Paris wine tasting. Patrons can enjoy the wine that’s aged for 10 months in French oak barrels for just $32 per additional glass, or a bottle for $128.

The 2015 Clos Du Val Estate Cabernet Sauvignon features the classic varietal characteristics of cassis, bramble fruit and blueberry with hints of butterscotch on the long, smooth finish. This popular red wine is aged for 18 months in French Oak. Clos Du Val, French for “small vineyard estate of a small valley,” was founded in 1972 in the renowned Stags Leap district. First recognized for its Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon at the 1986 Judgment of Paris tasting and still family-owned today, Clos Du Val farms 350 acres of estate vineyards in the Stags Leap District, Carneros and Yountville appellations while continuing to craft wines of balance and complexity, showcasing the fruit from the outstanding terroir on which the estate lies. Perry’s Steakhouse pricing for the 2015 Clos Du Val Estate Cabernet Sauvignon remains consistent with the 2016 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay at $32 per glass, or $128 per bottle.

Finally, the 2017 Stag’s Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon is comprised of inviting aromas of ripe raspberry, boysenberry and dark cherry along with hints of cedar and spice, rounded out with flavors of plum, dark chocolate, dried fruit and a touch of toasted oak. Artemis is named after the Greek goddess of the hunt, making it a perfect fit for the popular wine’s name. The 2017 vintage faced a variety of historical challenges for the vineyard established in 1979 but was sure to rise above resulting in very high-quality fruit at lower yields. Between wet winters, drastic and record-breaking temperatures alternating during spring and summer, and wildfires, the harvest prevailed. The team at Stag’s Leap Cellars demonstrated incredible dedication to the wine quality and restored power by caring for the fermenting wines under extreme conditions. Patrons can indulge this 16-month aged wine for $38 per additional glass, or $152 for a bottle.

The award-winning flight will be available now through Feb. 29, 2020, excluding Valentine’s Day, at all Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations including Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands in the greater Houston area.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.