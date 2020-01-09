January 8, 2020– SUGAR LAND, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the community celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for The Habitat for Humanity and Restore. Habitat for Humanity and Habitat’s Restore just moved in to a new, beautiful building located on Julie Rivers Drive in Sugar Land. Their new building houses the Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity offices, as well as the “Restore” home resale shop that provides funding to future builds.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and ways to get involved, visit www.fortbendhabitat.org or contact them at volunteers@fortbendhabitat.org.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC), the oldest member-based Chamber in Fort Bend County, promotes economic growth, constructive change and superior quality of life through the development and implementation of goals and programs that advocate the objectives of the business community located within Fort Bend County.