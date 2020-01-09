Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $764 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4 percent more than in January 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2020) Recipient Jan. 2020

Allocations Change from

Jan. 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities $488.7M ↑3.9% ↑3.9% Transit Systems $169.2M ↑6.0% ↑6.0% Counties $47.7M ↑0.2% ↑0.2% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $58.1M ↑2.2% ↑2.2% Total $763.8M ↑4.0% ↑4.0%

For details on January sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.