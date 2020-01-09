Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) is bringing together three loves for Storytime at CAP – pets, kids and books!

Storytime at CAP is an after-school volunteer program that promotes reading proficiency in children while creating confidence in adoptable shelter animals. Storytime is geared at children and allows them to read books to the dogs, cats and rabbits who are looking for new homes at CAP.

In a University of California Davis study, many children reported feeling “self-conscious, clumsy and uncomfortable” when reading out loud. But when they read in the presence of a dog, the same children reported feelings of “happiness and safety.” Those who read aloud to dogs for 10 to 15 minutes per week also experienced a 12% increase in reading proficiency.

Storytime at CAP benefits our homeless animals as well. According to the ASPCA, being read to helps fearful or shy dogs become more comfortable with people because there is no forced interaction. “Our furry residents crave attention, and this program provides it in a comfortable and non-threatening manner,” said Ana Rodriguez, Humane Education Coordinator at CAP.

Volunteers may bring their own books or borrow from an animal-themed library at CAP. Parents are required to supervise their children, and any child over six may participate. This particular program requires no training, no waivers and no complicated scheduling in a life already overscheduled!

WHERE: Citizens for Animal Protection at I10 & Barker Cypress – 17555 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77094

WHEN: Every Thursday — during the academic school year, from 4pm – 6pm.