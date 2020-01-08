Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic Becomes Part Of  Oakbend Medical Group  

Richmond, TX… As of January 2, 2020, Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic will be known as OakBend Medical Group – Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic.

Dr. Scott Breeze, a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, founded Richmond Bone & Joint in 1996 after graduating from medical school and residency in Houston, Texas at Baylor College of Medicine. Breeze’s vision was to offer medical center quality orthopedic surgery to the local community so they would avoid travel to The Medical Center. Dr. Breeze brings with him Dr. Javier Cañon, Pain Medicine Specialist, Dr. Jeffrey Liang, Sports Medicine and Family Medicine and Dr. Nicolas Manriquez, Podiatric Medicine.

Richmond Bone & Joint specializes in bone and joint surgery, broken bones in children and adults, joint replacement, hand and foot surgery and spine surgery. They also treat rheumatologic conditions and offer sports medicine (which usually include knee injuries and conditions). As a long standing clinic, Richmond Bone & Joint was known for its great reputation and its great patient care.

Dr. Breeze and OakBend Medical Center have a history with each other and when he began to look at partnering with a health care system, OakBend was on his radar. “OakBend is a great choice for a strategic partnership,” stated Breeze, “and with the help of Donna Ferguson and Joe Freudenberger I believe they can help me rebuild my vision of a great community orthopedic center.”

Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center also commented on the return of Dr. Breeze, “We are excited to have Richmond Bone & Joint join OakBend Medical Group. We welcome them home.”

OakBend’s patient centered care supports Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic’s belief in giving patients high quality care at a fair price.

About OakBend Medical Group

OakBend Medical Group a community-minded group of physicians who provide services in the heart of Fort Bend County. We offer many locations for the convenience of our patients. Our services are

provided by excellent physicians whose specialties include Family Practice, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, Podiatry, Geriatrics, and Cardiology. Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/OakbendMedGroup.

OakBend Medical Group is affiliated with the OakBend Medical Center, providing two campuses, both easily accessible with free parking for our patient’s convenience.

About OakBend Medical Center

OakBend Medical Center is the last remaining independent, nonprofit hospital in the Greater Houston area, providing exceptional service with its three hospitals and many specialty centers. OakBend follows an innovative model of care that makes the patient the captain of the care team, up-ending the traditional approach to nursing where the doctors and nurses act as leaders of the team. This patient-centered care drives OakBend’s services and programs, including its signature No Wait ER, an advanced trauma center and the Jack and Billie Wendt Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) unit.

We remain committed to developing the very best ways to care for our patients, ensuring a healthy future for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.oakbendmedcenter.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Snapchat.