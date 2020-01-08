Katy ISD Partners in Education Hosts Men Who Mentor Breakfast

(Katy, Texas) ~ Keep Encouraging Youth toward Success – KEYS – the Katy ISD mentor program, will host its annual Men Who Mentor Breakfast, Friday, January 31, 7:30-9:00 a.m., Katy ISD Legacy Stadium Community Room. This annual event provides KEYS Mentor Program information and recruits men interested in becoming a mentor to a male student in Katy ISD. Men Who Mentor also provides support for existing male mentors and an opportunity for seasoned mentors to share their mentoring experiences in Katy ISD.

Currently, 75 male students are waiting for a mentor. If you’re a guy who has ever thought about being a mentor, please join us. If you are a guy who already mentors, please join us and bring a friend or two. To RSVP, go to www.tinyurl.com/KEYSMWM2020 .

About Katy ISD Partners in Education – Katy ISD Partners in Education creates school-support opportunities for parents, businesses and the community by offering a wide variety of options amenable to every schedule, talent and expertise. We bring volunteers into Katy ISD classrooms at each campus and all grade levels. To learn more, visit Partners in Education under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org.