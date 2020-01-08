Fort Bend County Animal Services is named in American Pets Alive! “10 Shelters that Kicked Ass in 2019”

American Pets Alive! recognizes Fort Bend County Animal Services for a major step in saving the lives of animals in 2019. In its 2019 statement, American Pets Alive!, a nonprofit pet rescue organization, said the 10 selected shelters have embraced changes in a variety of ways and are becoming lifesaving leaders in their communities. “I have had the great pleasure of working with Rene Vasquez and the whole team at Fort Bend County Animal Services. This team is a hardworking, dedicated team working hard to save as many animals as they can while also providing a good quality of life for the animals there. In 2018 they created TNR/SNR and amazingly so many cats were saved that previously would not have been. Rene encourages thinking outside of the box and I enjoy working with this team!” said Faith Wright, Shelter Management Advisor from American Pets Alive!

Fort Bend County was nominated for its successful Trap Neuter Return (TNR) and Shelter Neuter Return (SNR) programs, which have allowed Fort Bend County to save 1,703 cats. “This acknowledgment validates to a great extent that what we are doing in animal services is on target. Fort Bend County continues to move forward and adopt best practices, ensuring we will remain one of the top animal shelter programs in the nation,” said Dr. Mary desVignes-Kendrick, Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services.

Background

In 2018, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved changes to the Animal Control Ordinance, recognizing the practice of trapping, neutering/spaying, vaccinating and returning un-owned community cats. Following the change, Fort Bend County Animal Services launched a Community Cat TNR/SNR Pilot Program that proved to be successful.